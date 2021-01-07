State Police Personnel to Provide Updated COVID-19 Health, Safety Information To Travelers

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), announced on Wednesday that troopers and motor carrier enforcement officers will distribute flyers containing important COVID-19 mitigation information to travelers they encounter while on patrol.

Starting this week, the latest information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) regarding current testing, quarantine, and masking requirements will be available in the state police mobile office system, allowing personnel to print flyers from inside their patrol vehicles using existing equipment.

An example is available for download here.

“As some of the most visible employees of the commonwealth, the PSP has worked closely with the DOH throughout the pandemic to keep the public informed on the evolving COVID-19 mitigation efforts,” said Colonel Evanchick. “This is an extension of those educational efforts. Troopers will not proactively stop a vehicle to investigate quarantining and testing compliance, although enforcement is possible on a case-by-case basis.”

Troopers and motor carrier enforcement officers (civilian personnel responsible for inspecting commercial vehicles and their drivers to ensure compliance with state and federal regulations) will provide the flyers to motorists during traffic stops, commercial vehicle inspections, crash investigations, responses to disabled vehicles, and other encounters. State police personnel made more than 966,000 traffic-related public contacts in 2019.

Drivers are reminded of the importance of both COVID-19 mitigation and general traffic safety, particularly during the winter months when adverse weather conditions can pose additional challenges to first responders.

“We are all safer at home. But if travel is necessary, you can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by following guidance issued by the Department of Health,” said Colonel Evanchick. “And we can each do our part to keep ourselves, our families, and fellow travelers safer on the road by buckling up, slowing down, and never driving while impaired or distracted.”

For the latest information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, visit health.pa.gov. For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.

