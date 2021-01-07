Police Investigating After Trump Supporters’ Tires Slashed at Clearview Mall

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say tires on at least 20 cars in the parking lot of the Clearview Mall were damaged on Wednesday.

Butler-based State Police responded to the mall on Wednesday, January 6, for a report of criminal mischief.

Police say at the scene, they found that twenty vehicles had sustained damage to their tires.

According to WPXI News, the cars belonged to people who parked at the mall for an organized bus trip to Washington D.C. on Wednesday morning.

One organizer reported that two buses with over 100 people went to Washington to see President Donald Trump’s speech and to support him.

The group then returned to Butler County, only to discover the vandalism of many of their personal vehicles.

Butler-based State Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Butler-based State Police at 724-284-8100.

