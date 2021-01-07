 

Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole in Redbank Township

Thursday, January 7, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash that occurred last week on State Route 66 in Redbank Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:11 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, on State Route 66, just south of Church Hill Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

Police say 33-year-old Robert L. Runyan, of Glen Richey, Pa., was operating a 2008 Nissan Titan, traveling south on Route 66 when the vehicle crossed over into the northbound lane, off the eastern berm, and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then traveled up an embankment, coming to a final rest facing northeast.

Runyan was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage.

New Bethlehem Fire Company 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, West Penn Power, and PennDOT also assisted at the scene.

Runyan was cited for careless driving.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.


