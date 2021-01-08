A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. North wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. North wind around 6 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

