Area Man Seriously Injured in One-Vehicle Crash

Friday, January 8, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ambulance-500JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Summerville man was seriously injured in a crash that occurred on Heathville Ohl Road during the early morning hours on Thursday.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:32 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, on Heathville Ohl Road near Mohney Road, in Beaver Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 61-year-old Edward M. King, of Summerville, was operating a 2004 Chrysler Town & Country minivan when the crash occurred.

He was subsequently transported to Brookville Hospital by Jefferson County EMS for treatment of suspected serious injuries.

No additional details are available at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.


