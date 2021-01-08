Barnard House Represents a New Chapter

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – For many, beds and breakfasts represent a peaceful place to stay and get away from the hustle and bustle of life. For Cathy Kentzel, her bed and breakfast, the Barnard House, represents a new beginning.

“I was an estate manager at a large family-owned estate outside of Pittsburgh,” Kentzel said. “I lost my job suddenly, and as a middle-aged woman with a family, I found myself at a loss for gainful employment.”

Kentzel runs the Barnard House with her husband, Paul, and help from her family. Operating a bed and breakfast was not a clear plan at first, but it grew out of her family’s approach to life.

“Everything our family does, we do it passionately,” Kentzel said. “All I could think of was how I could mentally sustain myself. Then I found the Barnard House online when doing a search for homes for sale along the Allegheny River. I shut down the computer and didn’t want to tell my family that I had a plan for a bed and breakfast.”

Kentzel did not keep the secret well, however. One the way back from a forestry seminar, she found out that her secret was an open one.

“He stopped the car one day and I said, ‘Where are we?’” Kentzel remembered. “He said, ‘That’s the house you’ve been stalking.’”

The previous owners of the B&B wanted to move on from running it, so the Kentzel family had to develop a plan. Talking to their children, who were between the ages of 13-28 at that time, they said they planned start a new life running a bed and breakfast.

“It kind of taught our children the ability to diversify and take a big risk,” Kentzel said. “My husband’s specialty is a historical restoration, so we created a unique environment. We have 70 colors inside, connecting memories from the 1800s to the 1950s. So you could see elements from your childhood, or from your grandma’s home.”

The renovation was extensive, but the business plan quickly settled the Kentzels into the community. They worked with local artists and businesses, and their logo was created locally with other artists adding murals on the walls. That relationship continued as the Barnard House thrived.

“We’ve been in business seven years, so we renovated this historical home and absorbed the culture of this area,” Kentzel said. “The biggest hurdle for a small business in a rural area is exposure. We knew we had struggles with marketing, so we could help others. Everyone has a story, so when guests come to us, it was a wonderful thing to tell other people’s stories. Guests have exposure to these small businesses, it exceeds their expectations of their stay. It makes them feel more like part of the family as opposed to a stranger.”

Kentzel said that they represent quite a few businesses, trying to alternate the ones they highlight. They currently serve Going With The Grain Bread, which Kentzel calls “the highest-quality sour dough bread.” They also have coffee made with Elmo Fired Beans, macaroons from That Macaroona, and showcase fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers. They also grow their own vegetables on site. When they have events on site, they may have 15 businesses represented at one time.

Like all businesses, they had to quickly reinvent themselves during the pandemic.

“We had to adapt, so we created a safe haven,” Kentzel sand. “Our family lives a short distance away, so we’ve offered out guests a unique environment.”

Kentzel said that the “safe haven” is especially necessary around the holidays.

“People are traveling longer distances and are sometimes need a safe haven when passing through,” she said. “We follow social distancing, and we have a strict cleaning procedure. A lot of folks quarantine and then travel, and as they do, they need to know that they can stay with us and be safe.”

When the pandemic is over, Kentzel expects the regulars to return. However, as more people utilized trails and nature during the pandemic, she wonders if there will be new faces coming to the region.

“I’m hoping, come May, those people who explored the trails during COVID return to the region,” she said. “We have new ideas we’d like to try.”

Kentzel’s success during COVID may have something to do with the way she came about managing a bed and breakfast. The lessons she learned from starting a business connect with the way the Barnard House handles the pandemic.

“In all actuality, we’ve learned to be open, and we’ve definitely learned perseverance,” she said. “We’re always so honored that people are willing to be part of our extended family. When folks come to stay with us, especially during this crisis, they are in somewhat as much risk as we are, so we’re constantly adapting to the needs of others.”

More about the Barnard House can be found at their website.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.