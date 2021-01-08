Clarion County Drug Free Coalition Awarded $125K National Grant

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Drug Free Coalition is one of 201 national grant receipts of the Drug Free Communities receiving $125,000.00 annually for five years.

(Photo by Michael Shaw)

The grant funding will cover the hiring of a Coalition Coordinator, as well as expenses to host community awareness events, provide youth prevention programs, and implement substance abuse prevention campaigns throughout Clarion County. Upon five years, the coalition can reapply for an additional five years.

Preventing youth substance use is critical to ending the drug crisis in America. The Drug Free Communities (DFC) Support Program is the nation’s leading effort to organize communities to prevent and reduce substance abuse among youth.

Created in 1997 by the Drug Free Communities Act, administered by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), and now managed by CDC, the DFC Program provides grants to community coalitions to strengthen the structure among local partners and to create and sustain a reduction/elimination in local youth substance use. Recognizing that local problems need local solutions, DFC-funded coalitions engage multiple sectors of the community and service a variety of environmental strategies to address local substance use troubles.

The Clarion County Drug-Free Coalition is organized by Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) and was established in 2010. The coalition is open to the public and meets on the fourth Friday of every month at 10:00 a.m. Currently, coalition meetings are virtual due to COVID.

If you are interested in joining the Clarion County Drug-Free Coalition, please call 814-226-6350, ext 106 for more information. AICDAC is also encouraging residents to like Clarion County Drug Free Coalition’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/clariondrugfree to stay up to date on trends, community events, and local resources.

For more information on Clarion County Drug Free Coalition, please visit www.aicdac.org.

