Clarion County Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Death; 17 New Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of 12:00 a.m. on January 8.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,185, and the death toll is currently at 51.

Neighboring Forest County has reported 17 new COVID-19 cases bringing its total cases to 371 as of 12:00 a.m. on January 8.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., January 8, that there were 10,178 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 703,265.

01/08/21 – 10,178

01/07/21 – 9,698

01/06/21 – 9,474

01/05/21 – 8,818

01/04/21 – 3,226

01/03/21 – 4,579

01/02/21 – 9,253

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 3823 68 3891 77 (1 new) Butler 10349 208 10557 233 (8 new) Clarion 2171 14 2185 51 (1 new) Clearfield 4559 89 4648 55 Crawford 5144 64 5208 96 (4 new) Elk 1605 23 1628 21 Forest 354 17 371 4 Indiana 4242 44 4286 130 Jefferson 2062 35 2097 50 McKean 1930 84 2014 29 (3 new) Mercer 6366 132 6498 160 (6 new) Venango 2609 20 2629 56 (1 new) Warren 1677 30 1707 51 (5 new)

There are 5,491 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,113 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,200 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 25 – December 31 stood at 15.0%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, January 7, there were 215 new deaths reported for a total of 17,394 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 66,636 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,352,377 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 56,278 resident cases of COVID-19, and 10,416 cases among employees, for a total of 66,694 at 1,491 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of our total deaths, 9,333 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 20,341 of the total cases are among health care workers.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.

Through Jan. 7:

– 199,618 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

