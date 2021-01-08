Eileen “Stib” Roberta (Swartz) Mohney, of Brookville, PA, formerly of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 07, 2021, while a resident of Brookside Senior Living in Brookville.

She was born on March 28, 1926, to the late Robert Ralph and Violet Rue (Cable) Swartz in Pine Creek Township, PA.

She attended school in Emerickville, PA. She married David E. Mohney on November 26, 1947, in Reynoldsville, PA; David preceded her in passing on June 17, 2005. She worked for Cameron and Sylvania but retired from Jackson China after twenty five years of employment.

She was a member of the Emerickville United Methodist Church. Eileen felt most comfortable at home and loved being there with her children and husband. When she did leave the house she loved to window shop and go out to eat with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Eileen is survived by one daughter, Pamela (Donald) Smith; one daughter in law, Janice Swartz; one sister, Twila Gifford; five grandchildren; and many great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in passing by one son, Randall Swartz; two brothers, Gene Swartz and Harold Swartz; and two sisters, Miriam L. Ishman; and Betty Fuller.

A funeral service will be broadcast on Saturday, January 9, 2020, beginning at 1pm and officiated by Pastor Gary Sheesley. Interment will take place at the Emerickville Church of God Cemetery, Emerickville, Jefferson Co., PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/44741 into your browser.

