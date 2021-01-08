IUP Football Program Has Large Presence in NFL Playoffs

INDIANA, Pa. – The IUP football program could determine the Super Bowl LV champion as the 2020 National Football League Playoffs begin this weekend.

Eight former members of the IUP football program are part of seven that advanced to the NFL’s postseason, which kicks off with the Wild Card round Saturday and Sunday.

The group includes Nick Sirianni (offensive coordinator) and Chad Henry (area scout) of the Indianapolis Colts; Brandon Hunt (pro scouting coordinator) of the Pittsburgh Steelers; Jim Haslett (linebackers coach) of the Tennessee Titans; Kevin Weidl (area scout) of the Baltimore Ravens; Luke Getsy (quarterback coach) of the Green Bay Packers; Jim Hostler (receivers coach) of the Washington Football Team; and Anthony Piroli (strength & conditioning coach) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

These former IUP greats are a huge part of the program’s success over the last 50 years. They have combined to bring IUP 16 of 18 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) championships, 15 of its 19 NCAA playoff berths, five of its seven national semifinal appearances, and both Division II title game showings.

They also boast individual success as Haslett was a three-time All-American and earned five All-PSAC West selections (at two positions), while Hostler, Weidl and Hunt combined for five all-conference nods during their playing days.

Six of these seven teams will be in action during Wild Card Weekend, with the Colts kicking things off Saturday at 1:05 p.m. against the Buffalo Bills. See the full playoff schedule at NFL.com.

Luke Getsy – Green Bay Packers, quarterbacks coach

– IUP offensive coordinator, 2011-13

– Won PSAC championship in 2012; 12-2 record

Chad Henry – Indianapolis Colts, area scout

– IUP student assistant coach, 1994-95

– Helped IUP to PSAC title, national semifinalist finish in 1994

Brandon Hunt – Pittsburgh Steelers, pro scouting coordinator

– IUP offensive lineman, 2000-03

– First team All-PSAC selection in 2003

– Helped IUP to four PSAC titles, three NCAA playoff berths

Jim Hostler – Washington Football Team, wide receivers coach

– IUP defensive back and assistant coach, 1986-99

– Two-time All-PSAC defensive back (’87, ’89)

– Part of 10 NCAA playoff teams, eight PSAC title teams, two national title game appearances

Jim Haslett – Tennessee Titans, linebackers coach

– IUP linebacker/defensive end/punter, 1975-78

– Three-time All-American, 20 sacks in 1976

– Drafted in 2nd round of 1979 NFL Draft by Buffalo Bills

Anthony Piroli – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head strength & conditioning coach

– IUP graduate assistant, 2007

– Helped IUP to NCAA playoffs in only season

Nick Sirianni – Indianapolis Colts, offensive coordinator

– IUP receivers coach, 2006-08

– Won PSAC title in 2006

Kevin Weidl – Baltimore Ravens, area scout

– IUP quarterback, 2002-06

– Two-time All-PSAC selection (’03-04)

– 5,594 passing yards, 46 passing touchdowns

