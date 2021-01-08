James J. Luton Sr. passed away December 30, 2020, at the age of 79.

Born April 29, 1941, he was the son of the late Charles and Margaret Luton. He married Patricia (Tish) Notarianni on April 18, 1960, in Clarion, PA.

Jim is survived by his wife and his children: James Jr. and his wife, Kim, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Charles and his wife Melissa, of Abilene, Texas; Bruce of West Palm Beach, Florida; and Michelle and her husband, Eric, of Fulshear, Texas; his grandchildren: Tina Okerbloom and her late husband Nathan, Jorden Bazar and her husband Jon, Ryan DeHoyos and his wife Patricia, Chelsea, Michael and Gabriel Luton, and Maegan and Seela Martinez; and seven great-grandchildren. Jim is also survived by two brothers: Dan Luton and his wife Lori, and Dick Luton and his wife Joyce; two sisters: Donna McFaddin and Sheri Scott and her husband, Jim; and a sister-in-law, Emily Luton. Jim is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Mike and David Luton.

Jim was a 28 year veteran of the United States Air Force and achieved the highest non-commissioned officer rank of Chief Master Sergeant. During his career he served at the following bases: Blytheville, AK; Moron and Torrejon, Spain; Holloman, NM; DaNang, Vietnam; Lockbourne, OH; Forbes, KS; Dyess, TX; Udorn, Thailand; Clark, Philippines; and ended his career back at Dyess.

Jim was awarded numerous decorations, medals, and citations. While stationed at Dyess Air Force Base, he was Bowler of the Year for Abilene. After retiring from the Air Force, Jim spent 14 years in Abilene, TX, before moving back to the Clarion, PA area where he spent another 22 years.

Visitation will take place at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South in Abilene on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 PM.

His graveside funeral service will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Elmwood Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park is in charge of the arrangements.

