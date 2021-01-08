June Ann Schwartz age 74 a resident at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville, died on Wednesday January 6, 2021, at the manor.

Born on February 18, 1946, in Brookville, PA; she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Mildred Law Bullers.

She was married to David W. Schwartz and he preceded her in death on May 14, 2011. June was a homemaker and attended the Presbyterian Church in Brockway. June enjoyed playing darts, reading, going on shopping trips, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Trina (Bill) Sabatose of Brockway and Gwen (Bruce) Pedersen of Coopersburg, PA; a son, Larry (Esperanza) Sarvey of Brookville; and a brother, Dan Bullers of North Carolina. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Larry, Tim, Ashanti, Jazmines, Larissa, Jalina, Kent, Michael, Jesse, and Janelle as well as 6 great grandchildren: Henry, Peter, Clark, Logan, Emmet, and Aria.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she is also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Steve and Russ Bullers. There will be no public visitation. All Services for June will be private at the convenience of her family. Burial will be in the Temple Cemetery at Hazen. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. of Brockway is handling the arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Avenue Fl. 17 Chicago, IL 60601.

