Keith Radaker, 68, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Autumn Grove Care Center in Harrisville.

He was born on Aug. 19, 1952, in Butler, to Richard R. and Dorothy G. (Traister) Radaker.

Keith graduated from Union High School in 1971 and was a lifelong resident of the Rimersburg area. He worked as a meat cutter for Buds Market of Rimersburg and was previously employed by Pullman Standard. Keith enjoyed gardening, visiting with friends at local restaurants, and attending church services.

His memory will be cherished by his brothers, Heber Radaker and wife, Becky, and Richard Radaker and wife, Kim all of Rimersburg; a sister, Shelly Zeh and husband, Darrell of East Palestine, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Keith was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg with retired Pastor Dan George officiating.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Keith’s honor to Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, 10515 PA-68, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

