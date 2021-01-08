Michael Patton Advising: Revisiting the 4% Rule
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Revisiting the 4% Rule.
Saving for retirement is not easy, but using your retirement savings wisely can be just as challenging. How much of your savings can you withdraw each year? Withdraw too much and you run the risk of running out of money. Withdraw too little and you may miss out on a more comfortable retirement lifestyle.
For more than 25 years, the most common guideline has been the “4% rule,” which suggests that a withdrawal equal to 4% of the initial portfolio value, with annual increases for inflation, is sustainable over a 30-year retirement.
