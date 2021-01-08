Muriel McHenry, age 96, of Sligo, PA, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, after a brief illness.

Born on February 29, 1924, in Madison Township, it was a life well lived. She was the daughter of Robert and Kettie (Smith) Fowler.

She married James McHenry on February 28, 1943, and he precedes her in death.

Muriel was a Homemaker and she loved her Lord, her Church, family, Bible study, friends and music. In her younger years, she was quite the dancer. As a resident of Country Springs for several years, she loved the staff and fellow residents. She definitely did not like the food and wasn’t hesitant to say so! She could give her opinion without apology, but welcomed your opinion as well. She might slide a little “I told you so” into the conversation, but could easily be sidetracked by a jar of pickles or beets; what she considered her major food group.

Muriel was a longtime member of Concord Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by three daughters, Karen Birt of Aurora, OH, Janis (and Michael) Martin of Middlefield, OH, and Linda (and David) Defibaugh of Parker, PA; a son, Gary (and Bobbie) McHenry of Clarksville, PA, as well as several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was dearly loved by all.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband; a son, Randy McHenry; a grandson, Chris McHenry; eight brothers, Charles, Maurice, John, Clair, Ray, Coyle, Wilbur, and James Fowler; four sisters, Betty Eshbaugh, Leila McCall, Velma Switzer and Fonda Johnson and a son-in-law, Jim Birt.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church, in care of Rev. Brian Hauser, PO Box 952, Knox, PA, 16232

Due to Covid, there will be no funeral or viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date as the pandemic subsides.

Interment will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com

Muriel is now at peace “beyond the rainbows end.”

