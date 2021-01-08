Paul L. “Punka” Lucas Jr., 72, of Bradys Bend died Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital.

Born July 24, 1948, in Kittanning, he was the son of Paul L. and Thelma “Louise” (McLaughlin) Lucas. After the early death of his mother, Paul was raised by a special aunt, Martha Ritchey.

On August 21, 1971, Paul married the former Paula B. Lewis, she survives.

Paul spent his career as a Hydrotreater Operator at Penreco, retiring after 42 years.

A US Air Force Veteran, Paul served his country during the Vietnam Era as a Jet Engine Mechanic. He was a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and the Air Force Medal, 900-3.

Paul was a member of St. Patrick Church in Bradys Bend and the American Legion Post #488. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Steelers.

Surviving is his wife, Paula Lucas of Bradys Bend, three sons; Eric Lucas and wife Barbara of Roseville, Robert Lucas and wife Sharon of Bradys Bend, Todd Lucas and wife Jennifer of Brady Bend.

Paul is also survived by one sister, Pauline Greenwalt and husband Richard of East Brady; one brother in law, Thomas and wife Deb Lewis of Florida; five grandchildren, Evan (Brittany) Lucas, Kiera Lucas, Cecelia Henry, Olivia DeBacco, Carleigh Lucas; and one great grandchild, Maverick Lucas.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and aunt, Martha Ritchey.

Services for Paul L. Lucas Jr. will be private. He will be buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Buechele Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., East Brady.

The Lucas family asks that memorials be made in Paul’s name to the East Brady Ambulance PO Box 325 East Brady, PA, 16028 or the East Brady Volunteer Fire Department 701 Graham Street East Brady, PA 16028.

