Pennsylvania Game Commission Busts Major Poaching Ring, Resulting In 140 Citations That Could Reach $90K In Fines & Costs

ERIE CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Game Warden Michael Stutts, of Erie County, is filing multiple charges against several juveniles for wildlife crimes committed in Erie and Crawford Counties over the course of several months.

(Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania Game Commission)

After a lengthy investigation, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced on Thursday that five juveniles are facing charges for killing or attempting to kill 14 deer in a crime spree that spanned multiple months in Erie and Crawford Counties.

In addition to two firearms that have been seized, 11 full or partial deer carcasses related to the crimes have been located.

The case is being filed with Magisterial District Judge Denise M. Stuck-Lewis. The charges include 143 citations with fines in the case that could reach a minimum of $48,800.00 to a maximum of $82,000.00. Replacement costs, often associated with wildlife crimes, to reimburse the Commonwealth’s hunters could reach $11,400.00.

Assistance to Erie County Warden Michael Stutts was provided by the Overt Special Investigations unit, which is comprised of OSI Lawrence Hergenroeder and K-9 Officer Storm. The pair were utilized to assist with the recovery of evidence in the field and to conduct interviews of the suspects.

For questions or to offer information regarding this case, the public is directed to contact the Northwest Regional Office of the Pennsylvania Game Commission by calling 814-432-3187.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.