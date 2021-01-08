Police Release Details of Crash on I-80 in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township late last month.

According to police, the accident happened around 11:04 p.m. on December 20, at mile marker 66.8, on I-80 westbound.

Police say 36-year-old Rafael O. Guerrero, of Bronx, New York, was operating a 2020 Nissan Altima, traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when he left his lane of travel to avoid hitting a deer in the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment on the left side of the road, continued along the embankment for approximately 150 yards, and came to a final rest at the bottom of the embankment.

Guerrero and one other adult passenger, identified as 33-year-old Tara B. O’Sullivan, of Bronx, New York, were using seat belts, and two small children, a three-year-old female and a four-year-old female, were both secured in front-facing child safety seats. A 10-year-old female passenger was not using a seat belt.

No injuries were reported.

Guerrero was charged with a traffic violation.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Leadbetter Towing.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on January 6, 2021.

