Police Release Details of Crash on I-80 in Clarion Township

Friday, January 8, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township late last month.

According to police, the accident happened around 11:04 p.m. on December 20, at mile marker 66.8, on I-80 westbound.

Police say 36-year-old Rafael O. Guerrero, of Bronx, New York, was operating a 2020 Nissan Altima, traveling westbound on Interstate 80 when he left his lane of travel to avoid hitting a deer in the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment on the left side of the road, continued along the embankment for approximately 150 yards, and came to a final rest at the bottom of the embankment.

Guerrero and one other adult passenger, identified as 33-year-old Tara B. O’Sullivan, of Bronx, New York, were using seat belts, and two small children, a three-year-old female and a four-year-old female, were both secured in front-facing child safety seats. A 10-year-old female passenger was not using a seat belt.

No injuries were reported.

Guerrero was charged with a traffic violation.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Leadbetter Towing.

Clarion-based State Police released the above report on January 6, 2021.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

