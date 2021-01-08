Police Respond to Suspected DUI-Related Crash in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a suspected DUI-related crash occurred in Beaver Township on Monday.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:00 a.m. on Monday, January 4, on Coulter Road, just south of Twin Church Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 29-year-old Tiffany L. Stitt, of Knox, was operating a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, traveling south on Coulter Road when her vehicle left the east side of the roadway, impacting a large tree. Following the initial impact, the vehicle went backward across the roadway and struck an embankment, then went forward across the roadway and struck another tree.

Stitt suffered injuries of unknown severity and was evaluated at Clarion Hospital.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Frye’s Garage.

Stitt was charged with a speed violation.

According to police, Stitt is suspected of driving under the influence.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

