Roger L. Kline, 83, of Punxsutawney passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday Jan. 6, 2021.

Roger was born on July 27, 1937, in Bradford, PA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Roger is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Evelyn M. Kline (Sarvey). They married on August 23, 1968, in Clarion, PA.

He’s also survived by two sons, Matthew Sarvey and Charles Kline, both of Punxsutawney, PA; and two daughters, Charlotte Doverspike of Punxy and Margaret Kline of DuBois, PA, and her son, Joseph Roush Jr. also of DuBois, PA.

Additionally he’s survived by his sisters-in-law, Alice Sarvey of Clarion, PA, and Mina Mineard of Beaver Falls, PA, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He worked numerous jobs over the years with his last employment as groundskeeper at Treasure Lake In DuBois, PA.

Roger had many hobbies and interests including motorcycles, Steelers football, Pirates baseball, and watching golf on TV. He also loved stamp collecting, gardening, fishing, as well as bird and nature watching, and playing cards. He loved spending his spare time with all of his family.

He also had many beloved dogs over the years.

If anyone wishes to make donations, his family asks that they be made to the SPCA or a local humane society in his honor.

Roger’s funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home, 117 N. Jefferson Street, Punxsutawney, PA. At the request of his family, there will be no visitation.

Condolence messages to the family can be left on the funeral home website at www.faitfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.