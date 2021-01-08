 

Say What?!: Socialite Says He Bought Out Entire Flight to Travel Privately

Friday, January 8, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Socialite-says-he-bought-out-entire-flight-to-travel-privatelyINDONESIA – A wealthy Indonesian man who shared photos from a plane where he and his wife were the sole passengers said he bought all available tickets for the flight to prevent exposure to COVID-19.

Richard Muljadi, a Jakarta-based socialite famous for his extravagant lifestyle, posted a series of photos to his Instagram story showing he and his wife traveling alone on a Batik Air flight from Jakarta to Bali.

Read the full story here.


