 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Introducing the New CENTRAL.COOP: Your Destination for Everything CEC.

Friday, January 8, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

unnamed (4)PARKER, Pa. – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) is thrilled to announce the launch of their new website at www.central.coop to enhance all members’ online experience with the cooperative!

Some of the great new features include:

– Enhanced mobile capabilities.
– Online service requests for reporting tree and outdoor light problems, starting a new service, and stopping service.

– Upgraded Outage Center and outage related information.
– Improved security and compliance.
– And so much more!

CEC’s goal with the new website is to provide members an easier, more convenient way to meet all of their electric needs.

Visit CEC at www.central.coop today to see all of the features and improvements!

Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer, and Venango Counties.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.