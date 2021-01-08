SPONSORED: Introducing the New CENTRAL.COOP: Your Destination for Everything CEC.
PARKER, Pa. – Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) is thrilled to announce the launch of their new website at www.central.coop to enhance all members’ online experience with the cooperative!
Some of the great new features include:
– Enhanced mobile capabilities.
– Online service requests for reporting tree and outdoor light problems, starting a new service, and stopping service.
– Improved security and compliance.
– And so much more!
CEC’s goal with the new website is to provide members an easier, more convenient way to meet all of their electric needs.
Visit CEC at www.central.coop today to see all of the features and improvements!
Central Electric Cooperative, Inc. is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative serving approximately 25,000 members with over 3,000 miles of distribution line in portions of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Mercer, and Venango Counties.
