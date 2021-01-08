SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Offers Prime Rib Friday Night & Fish Specials Saturday Night
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Check out these great specials at Wanango Country Club!
DINE-IN, TAKE-OUT, AND CURBSIDE PICK-UP AVAILABLE
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
To order please call 814-676-8133 and use option #2.
They will start answering the phone at 3:00 p.m.
FRIDAY NIGHT’S FEATURE:
12 oz. Prime Rib: $26.00
Served with Mashed or Baked Potato, Vegetable Du Jour, and Side Salad. Au Jus and horseradish served on the side.
SATURDAY NIGHT’S FEATURES:
*All dinners served with Salad*
Char Grilled Mahi Mahi: $21.00
Served over Rice & Oriental Vegetables. Finished with a Siracha Honey Sauce.
Coconut Crusted Ahi Tuna: $19.00
Served with Tropical Salsa & Sweet & Sour Sauce over Creamy Pineapple Risotto with a side of Asparagus.
Their new menu is also available.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
