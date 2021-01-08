Staci Fyock, 51, of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the Penn Highlands Hospital in Dubois following an extended illness.

Born July 23, 1969, in Clarion Staci was the daughter of the late Carolyn Knight.

Staci graduated from Keystone High School then went to Jameson School of Nursing to become Registered Nurse. She worked as a RN at the Brookville Hospital for 30 years.

On August 10, 1991, Staci married Mike Fyock who survives.

Staci was a Girl Scout and 4h leader for many years. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, shopping with her girls, horse shows being a nurse and taking care of people, her boston terriers and spending time with her grandkids.

Along with her husband, Staci is survived by her daughters, Katelyn Myers of Brookville and Emily Fyock of Brookville; her grandchildren, Kinsley Fyock, Adessa Myers, Hayden Myer,s and Bently Myers all of Brookville; her sisters, Lisa Cotherman of Knox and Shellie Ruth of Knox; her aunts, Connie Ruth of Knox and Bonnie Benninger of Knox; an uncle, Ted Knight of Knox. Also surviving are Staci’s sister in law, Heather Lindenpitz; brother in law, Steve Fyock; and mother in law, Alice Fyock, all of Brookville and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Staci was preceded in death by her mother, Carolyn Knight; her uncles, Chester, Tom, and Jack Knight and Terry Ruth; father in law, Joe Fyock; and a brother in law, Joe Fyock.

The family will receive friends from 10 am to noon on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home Inc., 504 East Penn St., Knox. A memorial service will be held at noon in the funeral home with Pastor Ron Hunsberger of St Marks Church officiating.

In lieu of flower the family asks memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimers Association.

