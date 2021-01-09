A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. North wind around 6 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Light west wind.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Calm wind.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Light southwest wind.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow between 1am and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

