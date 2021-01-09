Alexis Burns Passes PA Surplus Lines Insurance Exam
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – On Monday, January 4th, 2021, Alexis Burns, of Burns & Burns Insurance, passed the PA Surplus Lines Exam.
This exam includes 60 questions regarding insurance regulations and surplus lines markets and practices. Surplus lines insurance includes coverage for nonstandard or unique risks that would not fit the everyday business of standard or traditional insurance coverages.
Examples of surplus lines of insurance could include flood, professional liability, or other unusual risks. Surplus lines can be viewed as a second-level market when your risk does not fit in with the typical insurance coverages of a standard carrier.
Alexis is now a surplus lines licensee, which makes her a duly licensed insurance producer who can place surplus lines risks with eligible insurers. Alexis is a great example of how Burns & Burns goes above and beyond to be your one-stop-shop for all of your insurance needs.
Burns & Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with nine branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service agency recently celebrated its 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to offer many lines of coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, benefits, pets, events, weddings, AND MORE! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for ALL of your insurance needs!
Visit their Facebook page or website for more information or a free quote!
