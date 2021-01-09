Arlowene D. “Muggs” Weaver, 80, a resident of 1497 Mercer Road, Franklin, died peacefully at 10:20 PM Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at The Caring Place in Franklin, following a period of declining health.

She was born March 21, 1940, in Reno, a beloved daughter of the late George M. and Mildred V. Say Disque.

Arlowene was a 1959 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

She had worked for over 20 years as an R.S.A. at Polk Center; as well as owning and operating her own beauty shop and tanning salon from her home for many years.

Arlowene enjoyed helping others, arts and crafts, and socializing.

She was a longtime ladies member of Franklin Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. #110; Jesse Greer Post #1835 V.F.W. in Franklin; Franklin Moose Lodge# 83, and the Franklin Eagles.

She was married to Bert T. Sisko, Sr., and Thomas Liotta, who preceded her in death, and Samuel J. Weaver, who also had preceded her in death.

She was a member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin.

Arlowene is survived by a son, Bert T. “Buck” Sisko, Jr. and his wife, Sharon of Franklin; step-children: Carrie A. Weaver and her partner, Jason Repp of Franklin, and Scott E. Weaver of Franklin and Jason W. Weaver and his wife, Bethany of Huntington, WV; also surviving are many loving grandchildren; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

In addition to her parents, and husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy W. Sisko; and by two sisters, Donna Martin and Marilyn Hawke.

Due to the present COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial Mass, at St. Patrick Church in Franklin, will be scheduled and announced at a later time.

Private entombment shall be in the mausoleum of Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens at Cranberry.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Arlowene’s name to St. Patrick Church Community Food Pantry.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.