Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Herbed Balsamic Chicken

Saturday, January 9, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Can’t wait for you try this tasty chicken!

Ingredients

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced fresh basil
1 tablespoon minced fresh chives
2 teaspoons grated lemon zest
1 garlic clove, minced
3/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
6 boneless skinless chicken thighs (1-1/2 pounds)

Directions

-Whisk together all ingredients except chicken. In a bowl, toss chicken with 1/3 cup vinegar mixture; let stand 10 minutes.

-Grill chicken, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from heat until a thermometer reads 170°, 6-8 minutes per side. Drizzle with remaining vinegar mixture before serving.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


