Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Herbed Balsamic Chicken

Can’t wait for you try this tasty chicken!

Ingredients

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil



1 tablespoon minced fresh basil1 tablespoon minced fresh chives2 teaspoons grated lemon zest1 garlic clove, minced3/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper6 boneless skinless chicken thighs (1-1/2 pounds)

Directions

-Whisk together all ingredients except chicken. In a bowl, toss chicken with 1/3 cup vinegar mixture; let stand 10 minutes.

-Grill chicken, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from heat until a thermometer reads 170°, 6-8 minutes per side. Drizzle with remaining vinegar mixture before serving.

