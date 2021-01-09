Knox American Legion Post 720 Accepting Applications to Honor Veterans

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Honoring and serving your country and your community are values that are held deep within the hearts of American Veterans.

Members of the Knox American Legion Post 720 take pride in those values, in their patriotism, and strive to find ways to give back to their community.

A new campaign is underway at the Knox American Legion Post 720 in Knox, Pa., to honor veterans. The Legion is accepting applications to honor veterans by displaying their name, rank, the branch of service, and any honors given to them on their outside marquee sign alongside Route 208.

To be considered for display on their marquee, veterans must meet certain criteria set forth by the Legion.

Eligibility requirements are:

Those on active duty

Any honorably discharged veteran

Those who gave their lives while serving

The veteran must be a graduate of Keystone School District or must currently live in Keystone School District or must have been raised within the District

Any member of American Legion Post 720, past or present

All applications submitted will be reviewed by the Legion officers, and once approved, the veteran’s information will be displayed on the marquee in the order the applications were approved, ordered by birth month. Each veteran’s information will be on display, honoring their service and sacrifices.

If you would like to receive and submit a nomination form to honor a veteran that meets eligibility requirements, please call Bill Black at 814-797-5352. The application will be mailed to you. Applications will also be available to pick up at the Knox American Legion, located at 70 Veterans Road, Knox, PA 16232.

