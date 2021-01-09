Local Woman Escapes Injuries in Weather-Related Crash on Route 322

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred last Sunday afternoon on Route 322 in Clarion Township.

Clarion-based State Police say this crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, on Route 322 as the vehicle began sliding on snow-covered roads.

According to police, 61-year-old Mary L. Radaker, of Lucinda, was unable to gain control of the vehicle, and it slid into a ditch on the south side of the roadway, east of Carney Road. The vehicle then traveled up an embankment and spun around as it traveled down the embankment. It came to a final rest on the south side of the roadway facing west.

Radaker was using a seat belt and was not injured.

She was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, January 8, 2021.

