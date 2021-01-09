Mary E. Kahler, 82, of Erie, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

She was born in Franklin, PA, on May 3, 1938, a daughter of the late, Herman A. and Tressie (Hoffman) Perrine.

Mary was a great mother and spent most of her life as a homemaker. She enjoyed bingo and spending time with the grandkids. She had a fiery temper, but was a great person until the end. She was such a loving person to all of her family.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth R. Kahler; grandson, Richard Gold; and siblings, Richard Perrine, John Perrine, Flo Matthews, Butch Matthews, Carl Matthews, James Matthews, Jay Matthews, Edith Richardson, Pearl Norris, Laura Holobagh, and Myra Wagner.

She is survived by her three children, Kathy Kahler (Bob McCarty), Crystal Kahler (Mel Vogt), and Robert Kahler (Bonnie); grandchildren, Randi Gold Beason, Kelsie Romanski, Tim Romanski, Justin Vogt, Arleyne Wentz, Meagan Yost (Brett), Kenneth Robert “Bobby” Kahler, and Rylee Kahler, two great-grandchildren, Ryan Beason and Charlie Yost. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Due to Covid-19, services were private.

The Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate.

