Emlenton Woman Charged With Harassment Following Domestic Disturbance

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police troopers responded to a domestic disturbance on Thursday afternoon in Rockland Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched around 1:33 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, to the 800 Block of Pittsville Road, in Rockland Township, Venango County, for the report of a domestic in progress between a 43-year-old woman (the victim), of Kennerdell, and a 39-year-old woman, of Emlenton.

Before troopers arrived, the 39-year-old woman fled the scene. It was learned throughout the course of the investigation that the 39-year-old woman arrived on the scene and caused an unsolicited disturbance. Harassment charges will be filed through Magisterial District Office 28-3-04.

The name of the woman charged was not released.

