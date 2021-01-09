Snow-Covered Roadway Causes Crash in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a crash that occurred on January 3 in Limestone Township.

According to police, the accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, as a 2008 Subaru Outback was traveling north on Forest Drive, in Limestone Township, Clarion County. The vehicle began to slide on the snow-covered roadway, south of Kahle Road, and the driver, 56-year-old David J. Leightley, of Mayport, was unable to regain control of it.

The vehicle drove off the roadway into a ditch and continued to travel in the ditch side-swiping multiple trees. Leightley then drove the vehicle out of the ditch and traveled south across Forest Drive and came to a final rest on the southwest shoulder of the roadway.

Leightley was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Friday, January 8, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.