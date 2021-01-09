Robert E. Heller, 84, a lifelong beloved resident of 834 Elk Street, Franklin; former City of Franklin Mayor; retired City of Franklin policeman; and longtime City of Franklin Community Director, passed away peacefully at 1:44 AM Friday, January 8, 2021, at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca, following complications of COVID-19.

A complete obituary will be published at a later time.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.