Jeffrey Richard Frampton passed away Wednesday, January 7, 2021. He was 56 years old.

Born September 1, 1964, in Clarion, Jeffrey was the son of Samuel Richard and Carolyn Kay (Gourley) Frampton.

He attended Clarion Area High School and Vo-Tech (Class of 1983); Pittsburgh Computer School of Technology; Erie Business Center; and the Community College of the Air Force.

He also attended Crew Chief Technical Training in Wichita Falls, Texas, and Management Training NCO Academy at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey prior to being stationed at Dover Air Force Base.

As Crew Chief of the Lockheed C-5 Galaxy military transport aircraft, his missions took him to more than 70 countries and through the Gulf War, Croatia, Kosovo, Somalia and Operation Iraqi Freedom. His travels provided him many experiences and life-long friendships. He retired in 2007 after 20 years of service, ranking as a decorated TSG E-6, with awards including the Air Force Commendation medal, Combat Readiness medal, National Defense Service medal, Global War on Terrorism medal, and Longevity Service medal, among others.

Jeffrey grew up roaming the hills of Reidsburg, and fondly remembered spending time with his dad hunting, trapping, and fishing, and with his grandfather, Cecil (Pop) Gourley, on their dairy farm. He proudly purchased his first hunting rifle at age 12 with money he earned from trapping and selling furs. Most mornings he would rise before dawn to check his many traps before heading to school. While living in Delaware, he enjoyed taking his fishing boat out on the bay, and duck hunting. He balanced his career with being a full-time father and was devoted to raising his son, Taylor.

A lover of the wilds of Pennsylvania, Jeff purchased property on Five Pointe Road in Reidsburg, where he loved to sit on the hill and admire the view, mow the 30 acres on his antique Ford tractor, cultivate his apple trees, hunt, and watch the wildlife captured on his trail camera. He was just as skilled in the kitchen as he was in the wilds, and was famous for his hot sausage sandwiches and jambalaya. Jeff was full of stories and had a captive audience in and was absolutely adored by Amy. His tender love, patience, kindness, and nurturing spirit will be missed.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Amy K. (Mechling) Frampton of Clarion; son, Taylor Frampton of Dover, Delaware, and step-son, Anthony Stewart of Verona; mother, Carolyn (Gourley) Frampton of Sligo; brother, Randall Frampton and his wife Jolene of New Bethlehem; sister, Melissa and her husband Garrett Glenn of Clarion; nephew, Channing Frampton of Tallahassee, Florida; and nieces, Nicolette and Natalie Glenn of Clarion.

He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Richard Frampton; grandparents, Samuel and Bernice Frampton and Cecil and Bernadine Gourley; and cousins, Todd Gourley and Greg Frampton.

Special thanks to the VA Hospital system and Clarion-Forest VNA for their support and care.

The family is planning a private service with full military honors. Internment will be in the cemetery at Zion Baptist Church in Reidsburg.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

