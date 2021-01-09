Pennsylvania State Police Welcome 51 New Troopers

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced on Friday that 51 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 160th graduating cadet class.

In accordance with statewide measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the graduation ceremony was closed to the public. Friends and family were afforded the opportunity to view the event via live streams on the Academy YouTube channel.

“Graduating from the academy and attaining the rank of trooper is a special day in the career of each member of the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Colonel Evanchick. “It marks the end of one journey and the beginning of another; filled with great opportunities, great challenges, and even greater responsibilities.”

Six cadets received special awards and recognition:

The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Richard L. Magnuson Jr.

The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Kevin P. Wilson

The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Giovanni Romero

The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Jeffrey W. Payton Jr.

The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Nicholas L. Hornbaker

The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Matthew D. Stercho

The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:

Troop E, Corry

Nichole R. Klapchar

Matthew D. Stercho

Troop E, Erie

John R. Stutz

Kevin P. Wilson

Troop F, Coudersport

Luke W. Fusco

Troop F, Montoursville

Brett M. Harvey

Troop H, Carlisle

Michael J. Folcarelli

Troop H, Chambersburg

Brandon M. Gelet

Bradley G. Lay

Benjamin L. Leberfinger

Adam J. Maurer

Ally G. Neidigh

Christopher C. Pile

James T. Stevenson Jr.

Troop H, Gettysburg

Jason Gueck

Cody F. Mack

Nathan S. McHugh

Troop H, Lykens

Thomas J. Kurtz

Troop J, Avondale

Kira M. Baierl

Jordan A. Bechtel

Jesse G. Crnkovic

Nicholas J. Hornbaker

Jose C. Kizis

Drayton P. Laverio

Giovanni Romero III

Bryce E. Ruth

Troop J, Lancaster

Christopher S. Hawn

Troop J, York

Rachel M. Christensen

David W. Ferrier

Edward L. Kiser

Jacques F. Rougeau Jr.

Arileidy Salvador

Colton Zundel

Troop K, Media

Christopher J. Becker

Mark L. DiSalvatore

Ross M. Lavan

Richard L. Magnuson Jr.

Matthew R. Orkisz

Thomas J. Platt

Troop K, Philadelphia

Jarred B. Burnett

Joseph F. Koza III

Thomas E. Mesunas

Jay S. Nichols

Jeffrey W. Payton Jr.

Troop K, Skippack

Dalson W. Heinrich

John M. Hoy

Justin G. Zambelli

Troop L, Jonestown

Justin T. Gutsie

Nicholas S. Musser

Troop L, Schuylkill Haven

Kyle F. Brands

Dylan J. Reigle

