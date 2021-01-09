Richard E. Bills, 83, of Clarion, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born December 29, 1937, in Clarion he was the son of the late Raymond and Helen Warfle Bills. Mr. Bills was a 1955 graduate of Clarion Area High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He served for 20 years and obtained the rank of ABH1. On September 21, 1960, in Winchester, Virginia, he married the former Sarah Whiteman.

He was also a Meat Department Manager at Winn-Dixie, then later worked in the meat department at St. Marys Bi-Lo until he retired. He was of Protestant faith and enjoyed Country and Bluegrass music, cooking, gardening and antique cars.

His survivors include his wife, Sarah; a son, Steven Bills; a daughter, Tracy Bills; and a granddaughter, Stephanie Bills. He also had 3 brothers, Don, Howard, and Robert Bills; and a sister, Theresa Lutz.

Due to COVID-19 restriction there will be no services held for Mr. Bills. Interment will be in Windyhill Cemetery, Rose Twp, Jefferson County.

