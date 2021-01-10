105-Year-Old Lila Leona Breneman Rote Myers Passes Away

Lila Leona Breneman Rote Myers, age 105, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Lila was born at Breneman’s Corners (locally known as Rhea’s Corners for the motel that stood there) to Archibald and Bertha (Kiser) Breneman on June 24, 1915.

Lila attended Pike’s Elementary School by walking nearly a mile to where the Dairy Queen currently stands and received her eighth grade diploma in 1929. She went to work for her father, Archibald, a butcher who did business from his home, delivering and selling meat door to door.

Lila was the youngest of the three Breneman daughters, the others being Mable Vogelbacher and Wilda McClain. When Lila was 18, she married Richard Rote. After their 1933 wedding, they continued to help out at home. They had one son, Robert, who has since passed away.

When the Purinton Pottery opened in 1941, Lila was employed there until their closing. She then worked at the Laurel Corporation Fiberglass Boat Company. Eventually Lila became a housekeeper at Rhea’s Motel in order to care for her parents.

She married Floyd Myers on October 1, 1966, and moved into her present home. Lila loved flowers and gardening and was also very active with the Forest Area crafts. She quilted, tatted, and crocheted. She made and sold pinecone animals and wreaths.

She was always active with her church, the Manor United Methodist Church, playing the piano and singing in the choir and was actively involved with the Good Samaritan class and all church functions.

Lila was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Robert Rote; her two husbands; an infant brother; her sister, Mabel Vogelbacher and husband Bernard of Lucinda; her sister, Wilda McClain and husband Deo of Hadley; her niece, Marie Garbarino and husband John of Clarion; her nephew, Harold McClain and wife Patricia of Hadley; her nephew, Joseph Vogelbacher of Lucinda; and nephew, Donald Vogelbacher of Titusville, Florida.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and special cousins, Bill and Grace Breneman and Dave and Jane Busey.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory in Clarion. A private service at the funeral home will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Carol Brown and Rev. Edward Myers officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Shippenville. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Manor United Methodist Church in Shippenville.

The family wishes to express their appreciation for all of the care given to Lila by her physician, Dr. Kreider, her minister Rev. Carol Brown and nephew Rev. Edward Myers, her niece Doris Kerr, and especially her grandnephew, Paul McClain, who has been her caretaker in her declining years.

