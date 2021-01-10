 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, January 10, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Light west wind.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Calm wind.

Monday – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.


