All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: World War II Veteran Russell Mahle
Russell Mahle served our country in the United States Navy.
Name: Russell Eugene Mahle
Born: September 24, 1925
Died: August 5, 2020
Hometown: Strattanville, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Navy
Russell served in the United States Navy during World War II.
Following his funeral service at Goble Funeral Home in Clarion, he was laid to rest in the New Rehobeth Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
