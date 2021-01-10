Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Chocolate Dessert

Treat your sweet tooth to this ultimate dessert!

Ingredients

20 chocolate cream-filled chocolate sandwich cookies, divided

2 tablespoons butter, softened



1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened1/2 cup peanut butter1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar, divided1 carton (16 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed, divided15 miniature peanut butter cups, chopped1 cup 2% milk1 package (3.9 ounces) instant chocolate fudge pudding mix

Directions

-Crush 16 cookies; toss with the butter. Press into an ungreased 9-in. square dish; set aside.

-In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, peanut butter, and 1 cup confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Fold in half of the whipped topping. Spread over crust. Sprinkle with peanut butter cups.

-In another large bowl, beat the milk, pudding mix, and remaining confectioners’ sugar on low speed for 2 minutes. Let stand for 2 minutes or until soft-set. Fold in remaining whipped topping.

-Spread over peanut butter cups. Crush remaining cookies; sprinkle over the top. Cover and chill for at least 3 hours.

