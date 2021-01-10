Clarion Wrestling Falls to Midshipmen in Season Opener

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion wrestling team officially opened the 2020-21 season with their first home match in nearly a full year, but the Golden Eagles were stymied by a determined Navy squad in falling 41-3 to the Midshipmen at Tippin Gymnasium.

Clarion (0-1, 0-0 MAC) will open Mid-American Conference competition on Saturday, January 16, when they host MAC rival Rider.

Navy entered the weekend coming off a narrow loss to nationally-ranked Pitt earlier in the week, and the Midshipmen showed their abilities in winning nine of the 10 matches contested in the dual. Clarion’s lone win came courtesy of one of their own nationally-ranked contenders, as Greg Bulsak outdueled Jacob Koser in the 197-pound bout. Bulsak entered the match ranked as high as seventh in the nation and Koser as high as 24th, with the former notching a workmanlike 6-2 decision. Bulsak also earned a win in the evening’s extra matches, defeating Malcolm Wiley by major decision.

Other highlights were hard to come by on Saturday, though, as Navy took an early 14-0 lead in the team match and controlled it throughout. The official clincher came in the 133-pound bout, when Jacob Allen defeated Dylan Burnoski by a 9-1 major decision.

Clarion garnered some traction in the day’s extra bouts, picking up a handful of wins over the Midshipmen after the main dual concluded. Kolby Ho earned his first victory in a Clarion uniform with a 9-6 decision over Henry Hague in a 165-pound bout, pulling off a takedown and a four-point near fall at the end of the first period to take the lead. Mike Vernagallo and Caleb Hetrick each notched wins over Gary Eakin at 174 pounds, including a technical fall for the former. John Worthing also notched a win over Hague, beating him 8-7 in a decision.

Navy 41, Clarion 3

165 – #9 Tanner Skidgel (Navy) over Kolby Ho (Clarion) (TF 19-1 0:00)

174 – Dean Caravela (Navy) over Caleb Hetrick (Clarion) (Fall 4:21)

184 – David Key (Navy) over Max Wohlabaugh (Clarion) (Dec 4-2)

197 – #7 Greg Bulsak (Clarion) over #24 Jacob Koser (Navy) (Dec 6-2)

285 – #23 John Birchmeier (Navy) over #22 Tyler Bagoly (Clarion) (Fall 5:29)

125 – #33 Logan Treaster (Navy) over Cameron Butler (Clarion) (MD 15-2)

133 – Jacob Allen (Navy) over Dylan Burnoski (Clarion) (MD 9-1)

141 – #13 Cody Trybus (Navy) over Kyle Schickel (Clarion) (MD 10-1)

149 – #27 Casey Cobb (Navy) over Jalin Hankerson (Clarion) (Fall 6:26)

157 – Andrew Cerniglia (Navy) over Trevor Elfvin (Clarion) (Dec 10-5)

Ranking shown is highest of TrackWrestling/InterMat/FloWrestling



165 – Extra: John Worthing (Clarion) over Henry Hague (Navy) (Dec 8-7)

165 – Extra: Henry Hague (Navy) over Eli Brinsky (Clarion) (Dec 2-1)

165 – Extra: Kolby Ho (Clarion) over Henry Hague (Navy) (Dec 9-6)

165 – Extra: Tanner Skidgel (Navy) over Eli Brinsky (Clarion) (MD 18-4)

165 – Extra: Tanner Skidgel (Navy) over John Worthing (Clarion) (MD 12-3)

174 – Extra: Mike Vernagallo (Clarion) over Gary Eakin (Navy) (TF 16-0 3:47)

174 – Extra: Caleb Hetrick (Clarion) over Gary Eakin (Navy) (Dec 9-6)

174 – Extra: Dean Caravela (Navy) over Mike Vernagallo (Clarion) (Dec 10-7)

184 – Extra: David Key (Navy) over Derek Brown (Clarion) (Fall 4:50)

197 – Extra: Malcom Wiley (Navy) over Brett Wittmann (Clarion) (Dec 7-0)

197 – Extra: Greg Bulsak (Clarion) over Malcom Wiley (Navy) (MD 13-2)

197 – Extra: Jacob Koser (Navy) over Brett Wittmann (Clarion) (Fall 1:37)

285 – Extra: John Birchmeier (Navy) over Austin Chapman (Clarion) (Dec 8-2)

285 – Extra: Riley Smith (Navy) over Austin Chapman (Clarion) (Dec 6-2)

285 – Extra: Riley Smith (Navy) over Tyler Bagoly (Clarion) (Dec 12-7)

125 – Extra: Logan Treaster (Navy) over Blake Jackson (Clarion) (Fall 1:42)

133 – Extra: Jacob Allen (Navy) over TJ England (Clarion) (MD 8-0)

133 – Extra: Luke Lucerne (Navy) over TJ England (Clarion) (Dec 11-5)

141 – Extra: Cody Trybus (Navy) over Seth Koleno (Clarion) (Dec 7-4)

141 – Extra: Tyler Hunt (Navy) over Seth Koleno (Clarion) (MD 15-6)

141 – Extra: Tyler Hunt (Navy) over Kyle Schickel (Clarion) (Dec 8-4)

149 – Extra: Casey Cobb (Navy) over Joe Sliwoski (Clarion) (MD 12-3)

149 – Extra: paul crane (Navy) over Joe Sliwoski (Clarion) (Dec 5-2)

149 – Extra: paul crane (Navy) over Jalin Hankerson (Clarion) (Dec 6-1)

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.