 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Karns City Girls Basketball Looks to Make Jump in 2021

Sunday, January 10, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Maxfield Lane

Emma-Johns-32-Karns-City-Kim-ConstantinoThe Karns City girls squad struggled in 2020, but both teams have added experience, maturity, and skill, putting the Gremlins in a position to compete with the top dogs in the KSAC in 2021.

(Photo by: Kim Constantino)

As we inch into the 2021 basketball season, D9Sports.com took some time to catch up with area coaches to ask them some questions about the upcoming season.

Karns City Gremlins

Coach: Steven Andreassi
Last Season: 7-15 (0-10 KSAC South, Last)

After a winless 2019-2020 season in conference play, the Gremlins return this season with newfound experience as they strive to compete in the KSAC. Coach Andreassi believes that his solid junior class will lead the Gremlins, as Julia Andreassi, Abbey Callihan, Alyson Fennell, Emma Johns, Broke Manuel, and Rossi McMillen each enter this season with the added experience necessary to improve the Gremlins’ fortunes.

Andreassi also touted the strong play of three underclassmen, Rosie Carden, Emma Dailey, and McKenna Martin, three sophomores who Andreassi believes have the potential to make an immediate impact at the varsity level. Andreassi is looking for Karns City to up their offensive tempo. “Offensively, we need to push the ball up the court and play at a faster pace than we are used to,” said Andreassi. The quicker pace should allow the Gremlins to be more efficient in transition, taking advantage of fast-break opportunities to score points.

The additional year of experience for Karns City’s starters should elevate their level of play, making the Gremlins a potentially challenging opponent during the upcoming campaign.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.