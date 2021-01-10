Karns City Girls Basketball Looks to Make Jump in 2021

The Karns City girls squad struggled in 2020, but both teams have added experience, maturity, and skill, putting the Gremlins in a position to compete with the top dogs in the KSAC in 2021.

(Photo by: Kim Constantino)

As we inch into the 2021 basketball season, D9Sports.com took some time to catch up with area coaches to ask them some questions about the upcoming season.

Karns City Gremlins

Coach: Steven Andreassi

Last Season: 7-15 (0-10 KSAC South, Last)

After a winless 2019-2020 season in conference play, the Gremlins return this season with newfound experience as they strive to compete in the KSAC. Coach Andreassi believes that his solid junior class will lead the Gremlins, as Julia Andreassi, Abbey Callihan, Alyson Fennell, Emma Johns, Broke Manuel, and Rossi McMillen each enter this season with the added experience necessary to improve the Gremlins’ fortunes.

Andreassi also touted the strong play of three underclassmen, Rosie Carden, Emma Dailey, and McKenna Martin, three sophomores who Andreassi believes have the potential to make an immediate impact at the varsity level. Andreassi is looking for Karns City to up their offensive tempo. “Offensively, we need to push the ball up the court and play at a faster pace than we are used to,” said Andreassi. The quicker pace should allow the Gremlins to be more efficient in transition, taking advantage of fast-break opportunities to score points.

The additional year of experience for Karns City’s starters should elevate their level of play, making the Gremlins a potentially challenging opponent during the upcoming campaign.

