Local Man Escapes Injuries As Vehicle Slams into Utility Pole

Sunday, January 10, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

police-car-woodsARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – State police released details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred last Sunday afternoon involving a local man.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, this accident happened around 4:49 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, as 27-year-old Jacob T. Frederick, of East Brady, was traveling in a 2018 Ford F-150 XLT pickup south on Queenstown Road, ½ mile south of Hillville Road, in Perry Township, Armstrong County.

Police say the pickup was traveling in the right lane when Frederick started to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle exited the roadway to the west, struck a utility pole, and came to rest on top of it. The vehicle cut the pole in half which caused the wire to hang in the roadway.

Frederick was using a seat belt and was not injured. Airbags were deployed.

The vehicle was disabled and towed by Arizona Towing.

Frederick was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on January 8, 2021.


