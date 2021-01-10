Richard Emerson “Rick,” “Rabbit” Garner, 71, of Brookville, PA, passed away on January 9, 2021.

Rick was born on September 2, 1949, in Brookville, PA, to the late John Robert Garner and Miriam Elaine (Conrad) Garner.

He graduated from Brookville High School in 1967. Rick worked at Mike’s Comet Super Market, Owens-Illinois, which became Rexam. He was a lifetime member of the Pinecreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Sigel Sportsmen’s Club, the NRA and the Fireman’s Club. He was also a member of the Brookville Presbyterian Church. He loved hunting and fishing with his son and grandkids.

His family was his world. He was a “one-of- a-kind guy.” You would never meet a more kind and giving man. He would give anything he had to anyone who needed it. He loved working and seeing all the customers at the grocery store. It was that and his family that kept him going for as long as he has. We are so thankful to everyone that was a part of his life. You all made it his reason for living. He will truly be missed.

Rick is survived by one daughter, Katie (Rob) Fitzgerald; two siblings, Vickie (Don) Storey, and Sue (Mike) Bish; five grandchildren, Laken McAlexander, Brooke Fitzgerald, Mathew, Alisha, and Erin Garner; and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by a son, Richard Adam Garner. Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, from 3pm-7pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

We respectfully ask that those who want to visit, please be quick and courteous with your time spent at the viewing. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021, beginning at 11am. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Pinecreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, 18656 Route 322, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering https://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/44978/hash:0E80F0FB70F68E19 into your browser.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.