Shippenville Woman Faces DUI, Multiple Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A traffic stop on State Route 66 led to DUI and multiple drug charges filed against a Shippenville woman.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Kendra Michelle Fagley on December 23.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:48 a.m. on November 30, Troopers Beers and Jarrett, of PSP Clarion, were on routine patrol traveling northbound on State Route 66, just prior to Olean Trail, in Limestone Township, Clarion County. The officers observed a dark gray Jeep Cherokee that was weaving within its lane, drifting onto the yellow center line three times, crossing over the yellow center lines two times, and over-compensating a slight right turn causing the vehicle to ride on the yellow center lines. In addition, the rear driver’s side brake light was not functioning. After observing multiple violations and visual cues of impaired driving, a traffic stop with emergency lights was conducted on Route 66 at the Limestone Fire Department.

Once the stop was conducted, Trooper Beers proceeded to approach the vehicle on the driver’s side. After asking the driver, Kendra Michelle Fagley, if she had been drinking, she related “no.” Then when asked if she had smoked any marijuana, she initially stated “no,” but she related that she smoked marijuana earlier in the morning using a vape due to her medical reasons. When asked if there was any marijuana in the vehicle, she related that there was not. During the interaction, Fagley appeared to have bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of raw marijuana was observed, according to the complaint.

Trooper Beers asked Fagley if she or her friends had smoked marijuana in her vehicle, and she related “no.” When asked when she used her medical marijuana, she related at 10:00 that morning, the complaint states.

Fagley was asked to perform a series of standardized field sobriety tests (SFST), and she agreed. It was noted that she demonstrated multiple clues of impairment. After SFST’s were performed, verbal consent was obtained from Fagley to search the vehicle.

According to the complaint, the following items were found: a black vape in the center console; a blue backpack in the rear passenger seat area with the following: three large bags of suspected marijuana (one bag contained 14 individually wrapped small bags of suspected marijuana), 1 bag of suspected THC wax, three bags with 24 sealed white boxes of raw garden refined live resin cartridges, an orange and blue digital scale with suspected marijuana residue, and a small bag of rubber bands.

In addition, a black bag in the rear passenger seat was found to contain the following: one piece of wax paper, one package of Zig Zag wraps, one sealed white box of raw garden refined resin cartridges, two metal spoons, one white and green “limber” container with suspected marijuana, one black and orange “Prime” container with suspected marijuana, one white, black, and red “llera” container with suspected marijuana, one black lid container with the words “lime Skunk” with suspected drug residue, one blue rubber container with suspected drug residue, one blue lid container with suspected drug residue, two glass pipes with suspected drug residue, one black vape pen with suspected drug residue, one vape cartridge with suspected drug residue, three butane torches, one can of zippo fuel, one box of small storage bags, one small bag of suspected marijuana, one green/black/white container with suspected THC wax, four “Moxie” containers with suspected drug residue, two “Prism” crumbles containers with suspected drug residue, one “Prism” concentrates container with suspected drug residue, one red/black/yellow/green skull container with suspected THC wax, the complaint indicates.

Fagley was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and possession with intent to deliver. While searching Fagley, a gold moxie vape pen and vape cartridge with suspected drug residue were found on her person. She was then transported to the Clarion Hospital for a legal blood test.

On December 14, around 3:30 p.m., the lab results for Fagley were reviewed and the following were in Fagley’s blood at the time of the draw: 11-Hydroxy Delta-THC, Delta-9 Carboxy THC, and Delta-9 THC.

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 11, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Marijuana-Small Amt Personal Use, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Schedule 1 – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Metabolite – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Fail To Keep Right, Summary

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages, Summary

– Violate Hazard Regulation, Summary

– Fail to use safety belt – driver and front seat occupant, Summary

