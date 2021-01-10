 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion Free Library to Continue Curbside Pick-Up

Sunday, January 10, 2021 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Clarion-Free-LibraryCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Free Library will continue curbside pick-up from Monday, January 11, to Saturday, January 16.

Curbside hours are as follows:

– Monday through Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
– Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

– Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Call the library at 814-226-7172 to order your books, DVDs, books on CD, magazines, and Children’s Grab n Go Activity Packets.

Also, check out the library’s virtual storytimes and children’s activities on their Facebook page.

Individuals may return books in the overnight book drop.

Copying, faxing, passport, and internet services are available upon request. Call 814-226-7172 for an appointment.

For additional information, contact the library director, Ian Snyder at isnyder@clarionfreelibary.org.

Updates will be provided on the library’s Facebook page.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.