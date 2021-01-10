Clarion Free Library to Continue Curbside Pick-Up

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Free Library will continue curbside pick-up from Monday, January 11, to Saturday, January 16.

Curbside hours are as follows:

– Monday through Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

– Friday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.



– Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Call the library at 814-226-7172 to order your books, DVDs, books on CD, magazines, and Children’s Grab n Go Activity Packets.

Also, check out the library’s virtual storytimes and children’s activities on their Facebook page.

Individuals may return books in the overnight book drop.

Copying, faxing, passport, and internet services are available upon request. Call 814-226-7172 for an appointment.

For additional information, contact the library director, Ian Snyder at isnyder@clarionfreelibary.org.

Updates will be provided on the library’s Facebook page.

