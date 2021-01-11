Commissioner Tharan: Courthouse Renovations to Continue in 2021

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Renovations at the Clarion County Courthouse will continue during 2021, with commissioners concentrating on improvements in Courtroom One and maintenance needs throughout the building.

Commissioner Ted Tharan said it is hoped that much of the courtroom renovations could be completed during the Judge’s August vacation, but it will depend on final plans.

Judge Sara Seidle-Patton met with commissioners on improvements for the main courtroom, including new benches, new carpeting, lighting, and a new jury box, so there can be social distancing and a new railing system that separates the public from the front.

“One of the grants the Judge received will improve our ability to host tele-hearings,” said Tharan.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, defendants in jail couldn’t be transported to the courtroom, and the hearings were conducted remotely.

“We’re going to put a big screen TV molded on the east wall of the courthouse (closest to Bob’s Subs,” continued Tharan. “That way the jurors and the judge and the attorneys can all see it. If you enter the courtroom from the front and Main Street side, the monitor will be upfront on the right.”

The carpet will be changed before the new benches are installed and that could delay scheduling.

“Some of the grants are court-related, but we are not sure of what all there is and how much there is, but all of it will not be from the general fund,” said Tharan.

One major complaint about the courtroom is the ability to hear clearly, and changes will be also made.

“Terry Beamer, from New Bethlehem, brought in some new speakers last year. We need to look at the whole system, said Tharan. “I’m going to look at the entire system of microphones and stuff like that.

“I don’t know if it’s actually the acoustics because there are a lot of churches around here. The courtroom has 40-foot high wood ceilings, the same as large churches. We want everyone to hear, but we want to look at the whole system, including the microphones.”

Renovating the restrooms near the entrance to Courtroom One are also on the planning docket. Tharan said January Myers from Clarion Builders is designing the second-floor bathrooms.

Tharan said building repairs are needed for the heating system because it has been neglected for so many years. Tharan thought the last time any major repairs took place inside the courthouse was when the elevator was installed 50 years ago in the 70’s.

“We’re looking at the heating system because it has a steam system in it now, and there are only two thermostats that control all the heat in the building. So, one thermostat controls half of the building, and the other thermostat controls the other half of the building. The heat is one thing that we have looked at, and we keep repairing what’s there, but it’s getting to the point where it might not be repairable someday. There is only one boiler in the courthouse if it would go down your entire building is without heat.

“You wouldn’t want that to happen when it’s 10 below zero outside, because you would have a catastrophe. Now, you have all your water lines freezing and everything else. So, we’ve got to get a system, and we’re going to try to get it done this year.”

