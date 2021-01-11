A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday – A chance of snow showers before 9am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 9am and 1pm, then a chance of rain showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.

