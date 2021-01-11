Audine Elizabeth Counselman, 98, of Franklin passed away January 10, 2021, peacefully at Sugar Creek Station.

Audine was born September 12, 1922, in Franklin, daughter of Frank and Carrie Mays.

Audine graduated from Franklin High School in 1940. She perused courses in business and psychology. She later graduated from a Nursing program at the old Franklin Hospital and was employed at the hospital for several years. Audine also worked in a secretarial capacity later for several local doctor offices.

Audine married Clair M. Counselman November 15, 1940 at the Christ United Methodist Church by the late Rev. Coleman. Clair passed away September 15, 2005.

Audine was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Franklin and served as assistant secretary, Sunday School teacher and youth counselor, choir member, circle leader, Musical Worship Committee, Alter Guild and in Pastor Relations.

Audine was a past member of Daughter of the Revolution through the linage of her father Frank H. Mays. She and her husband Clair served as caretakers of Pioneer Cemetery in Franklin for a number of years. In earlier years Audine enjoyed downhill skiing, golfing, and bowling.

Also, in earlier years Audine was a member of the PA Rural Carriers Auxiliary of Venango-Crawford County and was elected to serve as Chairwoman on the Executive Board. Her and her husband traveled extensively throughout PA as a spoke person for the Auxiliary as well as throughout the United States attending National and State Conventions for the Rural Carriers.

Surviving are 3 daughters, Karen J. Counselman of Franklin, Linda J. Greene and her husband Robert of GA, and Shirley J. McKinley and her husband Larry of Clintonville. Also surviving is a sister, Jean “Bobbie” Gebhard of Beaver PA; her grandchildren: Jill Campbell and her husband Jeff of Pgh, Matthew Minnick of Titusville, Kelly Burkhart and her husband Cory of GA, Ben Greene and his wife Heather of GA, Casey McNeish and her husband Greg of Grove City, Holly McKinley-Weaver and her husband Jon of Knox and Philip McKinley and his wife Ginnie of Clintonville; her great grandchildren, Tate, Heath, Sydney, Briggs, Darby, Gates, Delany, Gage and his wife Denise, Bristol, Easton, Avery, McKinley, Vivian, Hadley and Ruby.

Proceeded in addition to her parents and husband is a sister, Hazel A. Irwin.

The family suggests memorial donations be sent to Allegheny Valley Trails Association, PO Box 264, Franklin or Autism Tough Foundation, 305 Sunset Lane, Knox PA 16232 in Audine’s honor.

A special thank you to Sugar Creek Station especially the caregivers on the 300 hall for taking excellent care of Audine.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville is assisting the family with arrangements, the services are private.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.